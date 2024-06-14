Top track

Harry Katz and the Pistachios - Global Climate Strange

Harry Katz and The Pistachios + Mrs Henry + Heebies and The Jeebies + Luke Pelletier + Miles Tackett

The Paramount
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

all ages | 8pm

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
Lineup

Harry Katz and the Pistachios, Mrs. Henry

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

