DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're back with another show for the hometown fam! Expect the usual TRPHSE vibes with a couple surprises!
Music on the night:
Future Beats, Bashment, Hip Hop, Amapiano, Afrobeats, UK + More
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.