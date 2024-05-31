DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TRPHSE: Birmingham W/ Changing Currents, Sham Steele, Tu3sday, Just Jams & Zeyla

Mama Roux's
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're back with another show for the hometown fam! Expect the usual TRPHSE vibes with a couple surprises!

Music on the night:

Future Beats, Bashment, Hip Hop, Amapiano, Afrobeats, UK + More

This is a 18+ event
Presented by TRPHSE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Mama Roux's

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG
Doors open10:00 pm

