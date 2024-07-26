DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alternative 80s ft Mike Joyce

The Arch
Fri, 26 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dig out your 501s and style that quiff as The Smiths’ charming man Mike Joyce takes you back in time to the Alternative 80s. A time when alternative music ruled the radio and indie bands like The Smiths, The Cure and Depeche Mode were Top of the Pops

This is an 14+ event, Under 16s must be accompanied by 18+
Presented by Divergent Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Joyce

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.