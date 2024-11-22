Top track

KIDDUS I - The Salmon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kiddus I / Bazbaz / Tchiky (The Salmon)

Le Café de la Danse
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KIDDUS I - The Salmon
Got a code?

About

The Salmon c’est avant tout la rencontre de trois “soul men” amoureux du son originel tel le reggae, la country, le blues, le hip hop, bref, du bien roots.

The Salmon, c’est aussi le résultat d’une amitié longue de 15 ans et d’une carrière bien remplie po...

Tout public
Présenté par 22D Music Group et Mélodyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.