PH0, Superswell, Alchemy, and Toska

Purgatory
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come celebrate Pride Month with P.H.0 (Cybermetal), Superswell (Rock), Alchemy (Nu Metal), and Toska (Alternative) June 14th at Purgatory. Show is 21+. All identities are welcome!

About the bands

P.H.0: Based in New York City, or the modern-day Silk Road...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

P.H.0, Superswell

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

