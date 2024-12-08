Top track

Kishi Bashi

CHALK
Sun, 8 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
About

The latest full-length from Kishi Bashi, Kantos is a work of exquisite duality: a party album about the possible end of humanity as we know it, at turns deeply unsettling and sublimely joyful. In a sonic departure from the symphonic folk of his critically...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
Lineup

Kishi Bashi

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

