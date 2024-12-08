DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The latest full-length from Kishi Bashi, Kantos is a work of exquisite duality: a party album about the possible end of humanity as we know it, at turns deeply unsettling and sublimely joyful. In a sonic departure from the symphonic folk of his critically...
