Modist Brewing Presents~ Shock! Punk! and Metal Fest! With Impaler, Fret Rattles, Rad Enhancer, New Rocket Union and VVolf Mask

Palmer's Bar Patio
Sat, 15 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Shock! Punk! and Metal! Come get your face melted, whip your hair and bang your head at this amazing patio party and after party!

Impaler is a Shock Rock band formed in 1983 in St.Paul, Minnesota. Influenced by bands like Alice Cooper Group, KISS and a he...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
Lineup

Red Enhancer, Fret Rattles, Impaler and 2 more

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

