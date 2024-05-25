Top track

No Tomorrow

Critical Sound Summer Sonics // London 2024

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 25 May, 12:00 pm
DJLondon
From £21.78

About

We are excited to announce that the first London outdoor party of the year will be happening on the 25th May at one of the most exciting spaces in the city championing underground dance music - The Cause @ 60 Dock Road.

We look forward to welcoming you ba...

This is an 18+ event. No ID no entry.
Presented by Undivide.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mefjus, Enei, Calyx and 25 more

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

