DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The RESISTANCE MMW Pass gets you into all 5 nights of RESISTANCE Miami Music Week from Wednesday, March 20 – Sunday, March 24.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.