Rhodes

Le Café de la Danse
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.50

About

Originaire de l’Hertfordshire, désormais basé à Londres, l’auteur-compositeur-interprète RHODES attire l’attention du public en 2015. D’abord avec une série d’EPs puis avec un premier album “Wishes” qui sera acclamé par la critique et se hissera au UK Top...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

Rhodes

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

