DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
March 31st - Servant Jazz Quarters
Rosa Anschütz & Jasmine Wood (Co-Headline)
Tickets £13 / 7:30
Rosa Anschütz:
“I’ve been losing the faith to see,” sings Rosa on By Gaining Many Somethings, the opening track of Interior. Alo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.