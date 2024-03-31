DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BRUNCH : Brasil / Brazil

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 31 Mar, 12:00 pm
GigsParis
€33
L’alliance du saxophone jazz et de la guitare sur des mélodies brésiliennes évoque immanquablement Stan Getz (avec Joao Gilberto) mais aussi Cannonball Adderley ,Paul Desmond ou Sonny Rollins .

Ce sont ces pistes que vont de nouveau explorer Sydney Rodrig...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Olivier Defays, Sydney Rodrigues

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open12:00 pm

