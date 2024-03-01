Top track

Pieta Brown - Are You Free?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pieta Brown and Jeffrey Foucault with The Glass Hours at Askew

Askew Bar & Lounge
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pieta Brown - Are You Free?
Got a code?

About

Join us at Askew on Friday March 1st, 2024 for an amazing evening with singer/songwriters Pieta Brown and Jeffrey Foucault with special guests The Glass Hours!!

7pm doors

8pm show

$18 adv tickets

$22 at the door/day of

Hope to see you there!!

Pieta B...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Askew
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeffrey Foucault, Pieta Brown

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.