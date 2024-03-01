DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us at Askew on Friday March 1st, 2024 for an amazing evening with singer/songwriters Pieta Brown and Jeffrey Foucault with special guests The Glass Hours!!
7pm doors
8pm show
$18 adv tickets
$22 at the door/day of
Hope to see you there!!
