Top track

Heavy Metal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves

Longboat Hall
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heavy Metal
Got a code?

About

For Patrick Flegel, Cindy Lee is more than just a recording music project. "Singers like Patsy Cline and The Supremes carried me through the hardest times of my life," explains Flegel, "and also provided the soundtrack to the best times."

Following the di...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Freak Heat Waves, Cindy Lee

Venue

Longboat Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.