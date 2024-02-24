DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MOSH: Rock & Drag

Timbre Room
Sat, 24 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartySeattle
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MOSH: Rock & Drag

Timbre Room | Saturday February 24th | 6PM Door / 7PM Show

MOSH, hosted by Melissa Fint, is a celebration of rebellion, where the spirit of rock and drag collide. Experience the clash of glitter and grit as your favorite performers take...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

