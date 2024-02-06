Top track

Loose Atlantis with DJ Avey Tare and DJ Suitcase

Eulogy
Tue, 6 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Loose Atlantis with DJ Avey Tare and DJ Suitcase

Tuesday, February 6th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 6PM || DJs 8PM

Loose Atlantis

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Avey Tare

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

