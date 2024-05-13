Top track

smol fish - Big Love

smol fish + Pushpin + Kevin!

The Shacklewell Arms
Mon, 13 May, 7:30 pm
About

This Spring Indie rock four-piece smol fish tour the UK/EU for the very first time, a band of best friends from Boorloo (Perth), Australia. With earnest lyricism and playful instrumentation, the band explores the lovely and lonesome aspects of being a 20-s...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pushpin, Kevin!

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

