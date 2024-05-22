DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Adam Ben Ezra + Michael Olivera

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60
About

We are honoured to welcome double bass phenomenon, Adam Ben Ezra, and groundbreaking drummer, Michael Olivera, for a highly anticipated musical journey.

With more than ten million hits on YouTube, it is clear Adam is a bonafide star in the internet world....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adam Ben Ezra, Michael Olivera

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG

Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

