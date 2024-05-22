DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are honoured to welcome double bass phenomenon, Adam Ben Ezra, and groundbreaking drummer, Michael Olivera, for a highly anticipated musical journey.
With more than ten million hits on YouTube, it is clear Adam is a bonafide star in the internet world....
