Really Big Really Clever + Family Dinner

The Camden Assembly
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Really Big Really Clever are going back on the road this spring with American Grunge outfit Family Dinner!

Really Big Really Clever is the new project from Jared Tomkins and Jordan Lilford, formed in 2022 after the split of their previous band Gender Role...

This is an 14+ (under 16S accompanied by an adult) event
Presented by TEG Europe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Really Big Really Clever, Family Dinner

Venue

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

