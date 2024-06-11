Top track

Night City Aliens

The Armed

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Night City Aliens
About

The Armed have announced a new album, Perfect Saviors, available August 25th, their first album since their breakout ULTRAPOP. Providing a full accounting of album contributors for the first time, Perfect Saviors was produced by the band’s Tony Wolski alon...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Armed

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

