DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Chisel / Home Front

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 16 May, 5:30 pm
Chicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.



Riot Fest presents...

The Chisel
w/ Home Front

All Ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Home Front, The Chisel

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

