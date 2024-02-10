DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New York Fashion Week party hosted Alton Mason w/ music by Stoon x Gigi Rosa (Lunar New Year-Themed Celebration)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
On Saturday, February 10th, Alton Mason and Nathan Leong invites you to a Lunar New Year-Themed Celebration at Somewhere Nowhere NYC with music by Stoon, Gigi Rosa and more TBA.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gigi Rosa, Stoon

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

