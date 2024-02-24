DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Colombre è Giovanni Imparato. Come il mostro marino del racconto di Buzzati, da cui prende il nome, affiora dall'acqua pubblicando nel 2017 l'album “Pulviscolo”.
Il disco, preceduto dal singolo “Blatte”, con il featuring di IOSONOUNCANE, ha ottenuto atten
Il cantautore e produttore Colombre porta il suo nuovo disco "Realismo Magico in Adriatico" nei club italiani ed europei da gennaio 2024. L'album, molto apprezzato da critica e pubblico, condensa racconti misteriosi e magici sotto forma di canzoni alt pop,...
