Colombre - Qualche specie di amore

Colombre / Realismo Magico solo show

Colonne 28
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsParma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Colombre

Colombre è Giovanni Imparato. Come il mostro marino del racconto di Buzzati, da cui prende il nome, affiora dall'acqua pubblicando nel 2017 l'album “Pulviscolo”.

Il disco, preceduto dal singolo "Blatte", con il featuring di IOSONOUNCANE, ha ottenuto atten

Event information

Il cantautore e produttore Colombre porta il suo nuovo disco "Realismo Magico in Adriatico" nei club italiani ed europei da gennaio 2024. L'album, molto apprezzato da critica e pubblico, condensa racconti misteriosi e magici sotto forma di canzoni alt pop,...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Colombre

Venue

Colonne 28

Borgo Delle Colonne 28, 43121 Parma Parma, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

