Rabbit AW24 Catwalk Show with Gretel Hänlyn & more

The George Tavern
Sun, 11 Feb, 7:00 pm
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Catwalk show turns into a folk rock fairytale gig of your dreams

8.00 CATWALK - dresses created by rabbit

Vogue featured fashion designer @rabbit.baby.2

8.15 Gretel Hanlyn – goth indie

9.00 My First Time - indie punk

9.45 Abi Asisa - experimental stri...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rabbit
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gretel Hänlyn, My First Time, Velvetine

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

