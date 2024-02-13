DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RPS presenta Marea Nocturna en vivo

Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm
Tue, 13 Feb, 6:30 pm
PodcastBarcelona
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La marea nocturna trae a Desirée de Fez, Jordi Sánchez-Navarro, Xavi Sánchez Pons y Àngel Sala, cuatro voces imprescindibles de la crítica cinematográfica española, desde Radio Primavera Sound hasta la Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm. Juntos presentan Marea N...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Primavera Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marea Nocturna

Venue

Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm

Carrer del Rosselló, 515, 08025 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.