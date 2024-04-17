Top track

Goca Dünya

Altın Gün

Huxleys Neue Welt
Wed, 17 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
About

Hailing from Amsterdam but coming from various backgrounds, Altın Gün has captured the world’s imagination with an indelible fusion, for over five years now. The band combines psychedelic rock, deep funk, synthpop,

cosmic reggae, and more with the rich an...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.
Lineup

Venue

Huxleys Neue Welt

Hasenheide 107, 10967 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

