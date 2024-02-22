DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moonlight Academy / Sunspells / Bleach

Two Palms
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Moonlight Academy:

With big hooks, brash guitars and bombastic drums, London-based Moonlight Academy’s emotional lyrics will pull at the heart strings, touching on the nostalgic challenges of youth and finding your way through life. Inspired by alternativ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Short Waves
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.