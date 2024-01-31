DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Star Comedy Club Stand Up Show

BIG STAR - Bar & Diner
Wed, 31 Jan, 10:00 pm
ComedyRoma
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Big Star Comedy Club

Stand Up Show

Ogni mercoledì sera il meglio della scena comica contemporanea salirà sul palco dell'amato BIG STAR di Trastevere

Ospiti vari e inossidabili certezze si avvicenderanno per due spettacoli al piano di sopra.

Secondo spe...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Big Star SRL.

BIG STAR - Bar & Diner

Via Goffredo Mameli 25, 00153 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

