DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$12 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+
Large Brush Collection is a four piece folk band from Austin, Texas led by songwriter and bassist Nora Predey. Off Center is the band’s fully realized debut release. Flutist Gabriela Torres, guitarist Dan Magorrian, and drumm...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.