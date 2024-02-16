DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

COOPUHTheSavage /JonnyParksBand/DaliRose/DrewHayes

Brooklyn Music Kitchen
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
COOPUH! The Savage / Jonny Parks Band / Dali Rose / Drew Hayes

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brooklyn Music Kitchen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dali Rose

Venue

Brooklyn Music Kitchen

177 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

