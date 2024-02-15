DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Neón

El Sol
Thu, 15 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
Neon

El lugar donde el trap y reggaeton alternativo se fusionan para crear un espacio unico.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soffmm

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

