Top track

Paz Interna

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Muito Kaballa (DE) in concerto

BIKO
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Paz Interna
Got a code?

About

Muito Kaballa (Koln - Germania) trae la sua musica da una varietà di influenze:
Afrobeat, jazz, soul, hip hop, samba e rumba sono tra le fonti della loro ispirazione, creando un suono unico che la band chiama Hybrid Grooves.
La loro musica è versatile...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Muito Kaballa

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.