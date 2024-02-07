DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Léo Ferré Sans Mots

BIKO
Wed, 7 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80
About

PUNTUALE FESTIVAL
Léo Ferré sans mots

Il grande chansonier solo con la sua musica e senza le sue parole w Francesca Biliotti e **Mathieu Ferré

**Appuntamenti mensili di ascolto, musica e divulgazione a cura della crew di 19'40''

Musica scritta, sabota...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Mathieu Ferré, Francesca Biliotti

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

