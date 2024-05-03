Top track

Dance On Arrival - Bournemouth Weekender

Halo
3 May - 6 May
GigsBournemouth
From £57.83

About

Picture this... 3 days and 3 nights of non-stop seaside vibes in the UK’s hottest party spot...

We’re talking Beach Raves, epic Church parties, early morning kick-offs, and nights that go into the early hours. Imagine soaking up the sun with 1000+ party a...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Dance On Arrival.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

36
Rossi., Josh Baker, Elliot Schooling and 36 more

Venue

Halo

Exeter Rd, Bournemouth BH2 5AQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

