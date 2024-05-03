DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Picture this... 3 days and 3 nights of non-stop seaside vibes in the UK’s hottest party spot...
We’re talking Beach Raves, epic Church parties, early morning kick-offs, and nights that go into the early hours. Imagine soaking up the sun with 1000+ party a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.