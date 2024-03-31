Top track

Mirror in the Bathroom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Beat ft. Ranking Jnr

The Boileroom
Sun, 31 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£29.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mirror in the Bathroom
Got a code?

About

One of the key bands of the U.K. ska revival of the late ’70s and early ’80s, the Beat achieved a near-perfect balance of pop melodies and taut rhythms that made them stars in Britain and won them a substantial cult following in the United States. The Beat...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Beat

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.