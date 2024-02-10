DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Monsoon + Lavender Blue + Sean O'Hara

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Monsoon is a two-piece indie rock band from Athens, Georgia who weave together unorthodox styles to create music that dips between the conscious and subconscious. Their new album Ghost Party is now available on all streaming platforms.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Different Wrld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lavender Blue

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

