DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lucky Number You // Nadine + More

The Sindercombe Social
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for a night of ‘Beer and Busking’ at The Sindercombe Social, featuring some of London’s finest up-and-coming bands performing a mixture of originals, classic covers and modern-day hits. Show your support for the artists by leaving a ‘tip’ during th...

This is an 20+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Sindercombe Social

2 Goldhawk Road, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W12 8QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.