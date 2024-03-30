Top track

Whores. - Daddy's Money

Forever Deaf Fest V - Main Event

Avondale Music Hall
Sat, 30 Mar, 4:00 pm
GigsChicago
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Last Rites & Live Wire Lounge & Forever Deaf Presents

FOREVER DEAF FEST 5

Doors 4pm - Show 5pm - $35-40 (plus fees)

featuring:

LEFT TO DIE

WHORES. - EARTHBURNER (debut show) - JUNGLE ROT

FLESHER - WITHOUT WAVES - SUNCRUSHER

sponsored by:

PBR - KUMA...

This is a 17+ event
Presented by Forever Deaf, Last Rites & Live Wire
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Suncrusher, Without Waves, Flesher and 4 more

Venue

Avondale Music Hall

3336 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

