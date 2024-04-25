DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rituals

New Cross Inn
Thu, 25 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Modern Misery Promotions and New Cross Live Present

Rituals

https://linktr.ee/RitualsUK

Away with the Seas

https://linktr.ee/awaywiththeseas

Modes

https://linktr.ee/modesuk

Regrets

https://linktr.ee/regretsisaband

25th April 2024

New Cross Inn

L...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Modern Misery Promotions / New Cross Live
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Rituals, Away With The Seas, MODES and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.