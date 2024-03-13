Top track

Fotos de la Novia - Fuera de lugar

Fotos de la Novia

Heliogàbal
Wed, 13 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€7.50

Fotos de la Novia - Fuera de lugar
About

"Descaradament pop y soptadament punk Fotos de la Novia es l'aposta musical barcelonina pel desig i les passions. Després d'una breu pausa, els Fotos tornen al escenari per estrenar cançons que ens parlin amb el cor a la mà i les articulacions en moviment....

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fotos de la Novia

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

