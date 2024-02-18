DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Corcs Drum&Organ o «¿cómo dos músicos suenan como una banda de soul, funk y R&B?»
Parece mentira que dos chicos con sus manos (y sus pies) con instrumentos de los 70 y los 80, sean capaces de ofrecer un concierto potente, bailable e interesante de ver y e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.