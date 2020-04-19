DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Level I Certified Mezcal Specialist*
Friday, April 19* AND Saturday, April 20*
10am-2pm (both days)*
$660
21+
*Please note this is a single class separated into two days, the first half is a 4-hour session on Friday, April 19 and the second half is...
