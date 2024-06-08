Top track

Mochakk - Da Fonk (feat. Joni) - [Dub]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teksupport: Mochakk Calling (SOLD OUT)

Brooklyn Navy Yard
Sat, 8 Jun, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $79.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mochakk - Da Fonk (feat. Joni) - [Dub]
Got a code?

About Mochakk

Inspired by skating, hip-hop culture and all-night raves in his native Brazil, Mochakk’s DIY house releases have made him a mainstay in the South American EDM scene. Mochakk also works as an audio engineer and educator helping to mentor DJs and producers i Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

June 8: Mochakk
BK Navy Yard | Open Air Location
DOORS 3PM

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mochakk

Venue

Brooklyn Navy Yard

141 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.