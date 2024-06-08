DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Inspired by skating, hip-hop culture and all-night raves in his native Brazil, Mochakk’s DIY house releases have made him a mainstay in the South American EDM scene. Mochakk also works as an audio engineer and educator helping to mentor DJs and producers i
June 8: Mochakk
BK Navy Yard | Open Air Location
DOORS 3PM
Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com
