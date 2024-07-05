DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOST Festival 2024 | Day one

Labirinto della Masone
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsFontanellato
€58.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LOST Festival | Day One

This ticket allows access to the festival for Friday night only.

Access to Camping area NOT INCLUDED

Conceived as an immersive event and promoted by the Franco Maria Ricci Art Foundation, Lost Music Festival celebrates contemporary music.

Questo è un evento 18+
Fondazione Franco Maria Ricci

Venue

Labirinto della Masone

Strada Masone, 43012 Fontanellato Parma, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

