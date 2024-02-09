DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NOZOO CARNIVAL DISORDER

Lanificio 159
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Venerdi 9 Febbraio un bellissimo loft industriale che affaccia direttamente sul fiume Aniene sarà la prossima location che metteremo in disordine. La Line-up non ha bisogno di presentazioni; insieme al maestro Binh ci sarà Brasi, uno degli artisti più inte...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da LANIFICIO.

Binh, Brasi, SMS

Lanificio 159

Via Di Pietralata 159, 00158 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

