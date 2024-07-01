DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VIVA PRIDE 2024

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Mon, 1 Jul, 4:30 am
GigsNew York
$77.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

VIVA PRIDE is the Official Alegria Pride 2024 After-hours. Come close the Pride weekend festivities at VIVA with music by two fantastic DJs, FELIPE LIRA and JERAC.

Event website: www.RicSenaPresents.com

21 & over

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Ric Sena + Superior Ingredients.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.