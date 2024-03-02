Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tommy Gold (All Night Long)

Phonox
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From Free

About

Tommy Gold, all night long.

Free entry before 10.30pm with a Free RSVP ticket.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
Lineup

Tommy Gold

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

