Inferno

JMSN

The Glass House
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$39.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan – JMSN (pronounced ‘Jameson’) has emerged on the international stage as one of the music industry’s most sought-after performers and producers. JMSN has built a reputation for himself through his unforgettable live performanc...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JMSN

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

