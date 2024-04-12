Top track

Mr. G

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 12 Apr, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The UK dance music icon makes his anticipated return to our club.

Famed for his live sets using the renowned MPC, he returns to Jazz Cafe to show off his equally famed and unrivaled record collection where he explores the history of house, disco, soul, an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr. G

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

